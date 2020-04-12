Log in to get insurance without medical tests

The threat of getting infected with the covid-19 or the novel coronavirus , which has sent India into a lockdown, has reinforced the importance of having adequate health insurance and life insurance, if you have financial dependants. If you don’t already have these two basic covers, don’t wait for the lockdown to get over and buy them now. If you are thinking that may not be possible because you would need to undergo medical tests before buying a life or health insurance cover, you need not worry. In order to be able to issue policies in the midst of the lockdown, without meeting customers, insurers have relaxed norms and are adopting alternative evaluation methods instead of relying on medical tests.

Typically, a representative of the insurer visits the applicant to collect blood samples for the required medical tests. Now, insurance companies are looking at credit scores of applicants, using tele-underwriting or relying on health declarations by applicants themselves. “Instead of doing a medical test, both health and life insurers are doing tele-underwriting. Under this, a doctor from the insurance company calls up the customer to understand their medical history and condition," said Santosh Agarwal, chief business officer, life insurance, Policybazaar, an online marketplace for insurance.

Some insurers were already issuing policies using evaluation methods like tele-underwriting but only for a few low-risk products. For life insurers, those with lower covers are low-risk as the claims will be only that much, while for general insurers, high-value covers are low-risk as more claims are likely to be filed in low-value covers. Insurers have lifted such criteria now, and those that had not adopted alternative ways of evaluation are tying up with third-party administrators (TPAs) to offer policies online, added Agarwal.

Alternative Methods

Life insurance: Most life insurers already offer a cover up to ₹50 lakh online. For a cover higher than ₹50 lakh, the applicant needs to go for a mandatory medical screening, which will require a representative to visit the applicant. Amid the lockdown, however, some insurers have raised this limit to ₹2.5 crore. But the policies are issued online depending on many parameters such as income, age, medical history and the current health status of the person.

Also, different insurers have different sum assured limits to issue a policy without medical screening. For instance, PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd offers a cover of ₹50 lakh without medical tests for young customers. “For some customer profiles, determined on the basis of age, credit score, income, education and occupation, we offer covers of up to ₹2.5 crore with tele-medical consultation. We ask for medical test only if something that requires further investigation comes up in the consultation," said Mohit Garg, head, products, PNB Metlife India Insurance.

The sum assured for a policy issued without a medical test can vary depending on where the company is sourcing customers from—online partners, banking partners or other channels.

Some other life insurance companies that are offering a cover of more than ₹50 lakh online include HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd.​

Health insurance: Medical tests for a health insurance policy, typically, depends on the age of the customer. Medical screening could be mandatory for those above 40 or 60 years of age, depending on the insurer. Many companies are now offering health insurance for those below 60 on the basis of the customers’ declarations and tele-underwriting.

After the individual fills up the proposal form online, the case moves to the tele-underwriting team. “Based on the health declarations, a medical professional from the insurance company calls up the customer and tries to understand the current health status and medical and family health history," said Manish Dodeja, head, claims and underwriting, Religare Health Insurance Co. Ltd.

According to Dodeja, in case a customer declares a disease, the medical professional will seek more details pertaining to it. If the customer, for example, declares that he has diabetes, the company representative may enquire how long the customer has had the illness, the medicines he is taking, other symptoms he has, precautions advised by doctors, and so on.

DO they work?

The alternative evaluation mechanism can help a customer get a policy issued faster.

Tele-underwriting reduces ambiguity: Direct consultation assures the insurers that the declarations made are genuine. “Many times, people may not understand technical terms for the disease. They may not know, for instance, that hypertension is the technical term for what is colloquially called blood pressure. When a medical professional has a consultation with the customer, such ambiguities are taken care of," said Dodeja.

Sometimes, people are not even aware that they have an ailment, and simply follow a doctor’s prescription. The insurance medical professional can take a call on the current health condition on the basis of the prescribed medicine.

Medical tests are not totally reliable: The purpose of pre-acceptance medical screening is to find out whether applicants have any illness at the time of buying the insurance policy. But some insurers feel that these tests may not give a clear picture.​

Before issuing the policy, insurers typically do electrocardiogram (ECG) to understand the health of the heart, check blood pressure, and sugar and creatinine levels to know conditions of the kidneys. “Pre-acceptance medical screening only gives insurers a bird’s eye view of a person’s health. It does not give detailed information. Despite all the tests, insurers still get claims in the first few months after policy issuance," said Dr S. Prakash, managing director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

According to him, if ECG is normal, it doesn’t mean that the person doesn’t have any heart problems. Similarly, a person’s blood sugar may be higher or lower, but the person may still be healthy. Also, if a customer is taking medication, his sugar or blood pressure levels would be normal.

Many insurers also find problems with laboratories to whom they outsource the tests. “We have de-panelled a lot of laboratories for different reasons. There must be about 4,000 labs in the country. Only 10% maintain high standards and have proper accreditation. We often faced problems with labs outside metros, in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," said Prakash.

Credit scores, income levels work for life cover: To decide on the amount of life insurance cover, insurers now look at the credit score of the applicant as one of the parameters. According to industry experts, there’s a correlation between credit scores and the lifestyle of an individual. Those with a higher credit score not only have financial discipline but also have better lifestyle. If an individual is better organized, disciplined, self-conscious, and responsible, then the assumption is that he will also focus on keeping himself fit," said Agarwal.

Insurers are also looking at credit scores to understand the income level of the customer, especially while issuing a high-value cover. There’s a correlation between income and mortality— those with higher income typically have lower mortality rates. It also helps insurers decide whether the customer would be able to pay premiums in the future. Most insurers prefer a credit score of 650 or more for salaried and above 700 for self-employed individuals. ​

Insurance is important and the pandemic has brought home the point emphatically. If you are someone who hasn’t ticked off this important task yet, buy these covers online as soon as possible. When filling out the form, ensure that you give out the correct details about your health.