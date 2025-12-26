Logan Paul auctions ultra-rare Pikachu Card, tells GenZ to bet on alternative assets — are collectibles good investment?

World Wrestling Entertainment star and influencer Logan Paul has just put up a rare Pokémon card for auction that he bought in 2021 for $5.3 million, and he encourages youngsters to go on the non-traditional path to make some extra bucks.

He hits the right spot for most young people, who are ditching the idea of getting into traditional investments like stocks to tout unusual ways of investments like a Birkin bag or other collectible like that of Logan Paul's, which are a sure way of making the extra cash.

Speaking at Fox Business' ‘The Big Money Show’ earlier this week, the WWE wrestler gave the advice to young people.

“If you’re young, there are ways to spend and invest your money in ways that might mean more to you than in a traditional conservative environment like the stock market,” he said.

Paul's own investment in a $5.3 million rare Pokémon card and now capitalising on it through an auction speaks volumes of his stance.

Logan Paul's Pickachu Illustrator card Logan Paul purchased the Pikachu Illustrator card for millions of dollars four years back, during which he broke a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold in a private auction.

Now he has accepted as much as $2.5 million just in advance to sell the card to Ken Goldin, chief executive officer and founder of Goldin Auctions and the star of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix.

The latest episode of Goldin's show aired on Tuesday showed the deal. He estimates that the PSA-graded 10 Pikachu Illustrator, which Paul used to term as his “holy Grail” and wear it around his neck during matches.

“The Pokémon market is hot. It’s hotter than it’s ever been,” Paul told Bloomberg TV in a joint interview with Goldin. “Ken gave me a deal I could not refuse.”

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, so many who grew up with it are now adults with the ability to spend. They didn’t grow up wanting big art collections like previous generations, according to Goldin.

Are collectibles a good investment? As per a Fortune article quoting global wealth management firm AES, collectibles can produce a ‘reasonable’ return value for investors but they are not exactly the ideal choice if someone wants gains from long-term investments like stocks.

Also Read | Logan Paul's energy drink PRIME under scrutiny for containing excessive caffeine

“Although the return is reasonable, it’s far lower than the long-term rewards of investing in the equity market,” AES CEO Sam Instone wrote in a recent report.

Between1900 and 2012, AES said that collectibles gave a nominal annual return of 6.4% and a real return of 2.4%.

However, Pokémon cards have seen a long-term return of 3,261% in the past 20 years, as per data from Fortune’s Preston Fore from Card Ladder.