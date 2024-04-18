Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How will they impact financial markets and what should investors do?
The Lok Sabha polls are an important event when seen through the lens of investing. They impact people's financial goals – marginally, if not substantially. However, retail investors are advised not to get carried away by short-term volatility and instead focus on long-term wealth creation.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to kick off on April 19 and will continue for the next 44 days before concluding on June 1. This once-in-half-a-decade political event is significant for most Indians since it touches their lives in more ways than one, particularly their savings and investments.