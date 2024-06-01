Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The key lies in navigating the volatile markets
The market is currently experiencing volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024. We give a lowdown on the investment strategies that should be adopted in such a dynamic and unstable environment
As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach, market volatility is likely to continue, leaving investors anxious about their portfolios. The political landscape significantly impacts market movements, with benchmark indices witnessing substantial fluctuations around election periods. Knowing how to navigate this volatility can help investors safeguard their investments and potentially capitalise on opportunities.