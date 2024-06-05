Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Can the general election results impact the real estate market? Experts weigh in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures third term with coalition support, impacting real estate market positively with policy certainty and investor confidence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clinched a third term. Yet, the BJP depends on other parties within his coalition, notably JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu, as they fall short of the 272 majority mark by 32 seats.