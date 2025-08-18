From surcharge to dead loss: The hidden impact of the 12.5% non-indexed property tax
Shipra Singh 6 min read 18 Aug 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Summary
How the 12.5% non-indexed long-term capital gains tax affects surcharge, loss set-off, and reinvestment strategies for homeowners.
Effective 23 July 2024, the government overhauled taxation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) on house property. Homeowners who sold property on or after this date faced little or no tax on the sale itself—but many still saw their total income rise, triggering higher surcharges and lost exemptions.
