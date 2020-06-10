Long-term comprehensive motor cover won’t be available soon

“Affordability was a problem. It’s unrealistic to buy ‘five+five’ or a ‘three+three’ construct because it’s quite expensive for someone to pay upfront. The uptake was quite low too. In some instances, such long-term comprehensive products have also been forced on the customer. The other issue is that once you buy it, you’re stuck with the insurer for five or three years," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy, Acko General Insurance Co. Ltd.