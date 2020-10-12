Long-term gain on stock options is taxable

I am an Indian taxpayer and a software employee and have company stocks listed in the US stock market. The perquisite tax has already been deducted by my employer in India from my salary for these stocks. I have held these for more than two years now. Will the capital gains arising from their sale be termed as long-term capital gains (LTCG)? Do I get complete exemption if I put all the money received from the sale of these stocks into buying a residential flat in India? I already have a flat that I bought 10 years ago.

—Vikram Singh

It is being assumed that the shares have been allotted to you after 1 April 2001, and that you are a resident and ordinarily resident in India for tax purposes in the financial year of sale. As the equity shares were held by you for more than 24 months from the date of allotment, the gains arising out of the sale would be LTCG in your hands.

LTCG on sale of shares received under employee stock options or Esops is calculated as the difference between the net sale proceeds (sale proceeds less incidental expenses) and the indexed cost of acquisition (ICOA). The cost of acquisition shall be the fair market value of the shares considered for the purpose of computing the perquisite value of the shares received as Esop. The ICOA of the shares would be calculated as the cost of acquisition/Cost Inflation Index (CII) of FY of allotment of shares x CII of year of sale. CII for FY21 is yet to be notified. Such LTCG will be taxed in your hands at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess).

A roll-over exemption can be sought by you against this LTCG under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act by investing the net sale consideration from the sale of shares towards purchasing or constructing a residential house property in India, subject to the prescribed conditions and timelines. The fact that you own another residential house property in India on the date of sale of the shares shall not disentitle you to claim the roll-over exemption under Section 54F.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

