Long-term gain on stock options is taxable

LTCG on sale of shares received under employee stock options or Esops is calculated as the difference between the net sale proceeds (sale proceeds less incidental expenses) and the indexed cost of acquisition (ICOA). The cost of acquisition shall be the fair market value of the shares considered for the purpose of computing the perquisite value of the shares received as Esop. The ICOA of the shares would be calculated as the cost of acquisition/Cost Inflation Index (CII) of FY of allotment of shares x CII of year of sale. CII for FY21 is yet to be notified. Such LTCG will be taxed in your hands at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess).