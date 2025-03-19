Money
The foundation of successful investing isn’t intelligence. It’s patience.
Summary
- The story of Rick Guerin – once a colleague of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway – serves as a reminder of how impatience (and leverage) can derail even the most promising investing career.
Most of us associate Berkshire Hathaway with Warren Buffett and the late Charlie Munger, but in the early 1970s they were part of a trio that also included Rick Guerin.
