Long-term investors should consider investing in gilt funds through SIPs

If an investor understands the interest rate cycles, macro factors and the overall landscape, he can take tactical calls in gilt funds. Timing is a crucial aspect in gilt funds, and one can make healthy returns by taking such tactical calls. But it is not easy to predict the interest rate trajectory as there are multiple factors to consider. Investors who have recently added gilt funds in their portfolio for a short-term period as a safety net during this downturn should be active enough to exit once signs of interest rate reversal is visible. Tactical calls in gilt funds is the best approach, but it is not everyone’s cup of tea.