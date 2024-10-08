Money
What if you were the unluckiest investor in India?
Summary
- No one wants to be that “dumb” investor to invest right at the top, see a substantial decline, and then be told: “Of course, the market was set for a crash. Didn’t you see all the signs?”
NEW DELHI : As investors, we are constantly worried about investing before a major event. It could be an election result on the horizon, central bank action on interest rates, or the Union budget. Except uncertainty never really goes away.
