It is always good to diversify your investment, from your query it is clear that you plan to do the same. Before going to the funds where you can invest lumpsum and STPs, few important points related to investing that may help you in future as well. Ideally, over the long term, you can expect equities to earn around 12% from your investment. Hence, at the time of planning your investment for any objectives, it is suggested to keep return expectations a bit conservative or realistic as equities may not be able to consistently give 15-20% return every year. At the same time, it is better to invest across different fund houses to diversify the risk, you may like to restrict the investment allocation in a fund to around 15% at the time of investment. You may consider investing in the following funds to diversify across different funds and fund houses: