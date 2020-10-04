Look at loan recast as deferring your payment at a steep cost

The fact that the loan moratorium facility that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered from March to August (extended by one more month by Supreme Court) will add to the cost of the loan has been widely written about. The same is true for the restructuring facility that RBI has proposed. In fact, opting for restructuring will have some other side-effects that availing of moratorium didn’t. While the moratorium didn’t affect your credit score, as per RBI’s mandate, restructuring can affect your credit score as well as your eligibility for taking loans in the future (read bit.ly/30s8TIE).

No wonder banking intermediaries and financial planners are warning against restructuring and asking borrowers who availed of the moratorium to start repaying their loans even if it means liquidating their existing assets and investments (read It’s better to use your investments to pay off loans). “Restructuring of loans is best avoided as it makes little financial sense due to the interest burden that the borrower will need to bear. If it’s possible, borrowers should liquidate their assets and investments and continue paying the loan," said Malhar Majumder, partner, Positive Vibes, financial product distribution company.

Borrowers must opt for restructuring only if they have no other option. Besides, as of now, only a couple of banks are offering the facility and each has a different set of rules. Also, not everyone is eligible to get a loan recast and a lot may depend on the lender’s discretion. We give all the details for those who are indeed considering restructuring.

Few options

In its last monetary policy statement on 6 August, RBI provided a framework to lenders that they can use to restructure loans. It gave options to lenders to reschedule payments, convert interest accrued into another loan, and even provide moratorium. Almost two months later, most lenders are yet to declare their board-approved restructuring plans.

According to people familiar with the banking industry, lenders are waiting for a verdict for an ongoing case in SC, where borrowers have asked for interest waiver on loans.

On 3 October, the government told SC that it is willing to waive the ‘interest on interest’ that borrowers are liable to pay during the moratorium for loans of up to ₹2 crore. The implementation may or may not happen depending on the SC verdict.

While others are waiting for the verdict, the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank have come up with details of their loan restructuring schemes.

The guidelines of the two banks differ from each other. HDFC Bank, for example, will let borrowers increase the balance tenure by up to 24 months, which would lower the equated monthly instalments (EMIs), according to the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its website. However, the FAQs don’t mention whether borrowers can avail other restructuring options, which RBI had suggested. SBI, on the other hand, has allowed borrowers different options, including moratorium.

“While RBI gave a framework, it’s up to the lenders’ discretion the relief that they want to provide to their borrowers. Restructuring is unlike moratorium, which any borrower could avail. Only those borrowers who had a loss of income can opt for restructuring, and they need to have a proof of it," said Adhil Shetty, founder and CEO, BankBazaar.com.

“Banks can decide whether or not they want to offer restructuring based on the merit of the case," he added.

ADDITIONAL CHARGES

Borrowers should not look at restructuring as a relief but as deferment of payment for which they will need to bear a cost, even if it is staggered over a period.

Say, a borrower asks the lender to provide a moratorium as part of the restructuring. The interest which the borrower was supposed to pay in the moratorium period will get added to the principal, and the lender will charge interest on this inflated principal.

For example, if a borrower has an outstanding loan principal of ₹3 lakh before going for restructuring of the loan and he opts for a six-month moratorium for which he was supposed to pay ₹13,000 as interest. After six months, the principal will be ₹3.13 lakh.

This is pretty much what happened when the moratorium facility was extended, but lenders are also charging a fee in case of loan restructuring.

HDFC Bank has not specified the fee in its FAQs. SBI has said that borrowers will need to pay additional interest of 0.35% over and above their current interest for the remaining tenure. When the bank will restructure the loan, it will need to make additional provisions (a regulatory requirement) and the fee will be used for it, according to the SBI’s FAQs.

If your lender comes up with stricter relief measures, restructuring will not mean much.

what are the options?

You must assess how you can avoid going for restructuring.

If you are in dire circumstances, consider liquidating the asset against which you have a loan. So if you have a car loan and you can do without it for some time, you could sell it and repay instead of getting the loan restructured.

If you have some cash flow or income, you could consider getting your loan refinanced at a lower cost. For example, if you have a car loan at 10-12% and you can get a loan against property at a lower cost, you may want to switch to the other loan and repay the higher-cost loan. This will also work for loans which have not been taken against an asset such as personal loans. If you have a personal loan at 18-24%, check if you can take a loan against a security at a much lower cost.

If there is no option but to restructure, avoid extending the tenure. The longer the tenure, the higher will be interest outgo. Once your financial situation starts to improve, repay the loan as soon as you can. If you are in a position to make partial repayments, do that as and when you can.

