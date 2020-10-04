Look at loan recast as deferring your payment at a steep cost

The fact that the loan moratorium facility that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered from March to August (extended by one more month by Supreme Court) will add to the cost of the loan has been widely written about. The same is true for the restructuring facility that RBI has proposed. In fact, opting for restructuring will have some other side-effects that availing of moratorium didn’t. While the moratorium didn’t affect your credit score, as per RBI’s mandate, restructuring can affect your credit score as well as your eligibility for taking loans in the future (read bit.ly/30s8TIE).