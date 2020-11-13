Look beyond FDs to beat inflation this Diwali

A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India showed Indian households have increased their financial savings during this pandemic. Despite this, it is likely to be a gloomy Diwali for many as their finances have been hit hard this year. Many have been impacted directly due to pay cuts, job losses and shut down of businesses. Those who escaped these are facing the burnt on the investment side. The falling interest rates on bank fixed deposits (FDs) and other traditional saving instruments, where majority of household savings are parked, are earning a negative real rate of return (rate of return or interest from an instrument minus inflation) given the fact that retail inflation has been rising over the past few months.

The pandemic has forced many people to squeeze their spending and save more. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) quarterly report on household savings states that the household financial savings rose to 21.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter, up from 7.9% in the corresponding period last year. As per the RBI report, this has happened on account of two factors. One that the households have been forced to save more as they were unable to consume to the normal levels given the lockdown. Plus, they have curtailed their spending and saved more given the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. But higher savings may not necessarily indicate that their finances are in good shape.

The fact that bulk of the financial savings of households are parked in bank fixed deposits, most of them might actually be earning a negative real rate on their investments. As per the RBI data, bank deposits still account for 56% of household financial assets.

The RBI report showed that there had been a growth in the bank's fixed deposits during this period. Deposits with banks have picked up by 11% on a year-on-year basis as of June versus 10% a year ago. It grew 7.9% in 2019-20.

Parking money in bank fixed deposits can create problems for investors especially retirees who may face the situation of outliving their retirement corpus as high inflation results in increased cost of living for them.

Retail inflation has increased at 7.61% on a year-on-year basis in October and is at a multi-year high. It has averaged around 6.7% this year since April.

The State Bank of India’s 5-year fixed deposit is giving a rate of interest of 5.40%, the real rate of return will be minus 1.8% considering the current rate of inflation. If we take taxes in account, the return will fall further.

“Investing in FDs for long term goals such as retirement is always detrimental. FDs cannot beat inflation given the nature of taxation. But in a high inflation and low interest scenario such as now, it can be disastrous. We are in a 'negative real return' situation. It means that while savings happen, the amount received at the end of investment period will have a lower purchasing power than the original investment amount. Hence while it is good to postpone the pleasure and save for future - in this scenario - the present is being sacrificed for future; but the future becomes worse than present," said Renu Maheshwari, CEO, Finscholarz Wealth Managers LLP, a Sebi registered Investment Advisor. Interest on FDs is taxed at slab rate which can be as high as 30% without surcharge and cess.

Therefore, people will have to look beyond fixed deposits to earn positive real return and beat inflation.

Debt mutual funds are one of the options. “Debt mutual funds chosen by matching the requirements of the investor with the specific types of fund and their duration is an alternative where the investors can park their funds. There are different types of funds for differing needs ranging from time horizon of a few days to a few years so the investors can choose accordingly," said Arnav Pandya, a financial consultant and founder of Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative. Debt mutual funds held for more than 3 years are taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation.

Also, adding equity to the portfolio will help as it has the potential to deliver inflation beating returns. “Investors can consider investing in equities and debt funds or even a blend of both the options to generate higher returns than inflation. The allocation in equities and debt can be decided on factors like risk appetite and duration of the goal," said Harshad Chetanwala co-founder ,Mywealthgrowth.com, a mutual fund distribution firm.

