Look beyond FDs to beat inflation this Diwali

The pandemic has forced many people to squeeze their spending and save more. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) quarterly report on household savings states that the household financial savings rose to 21.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter, up from 7.9% in the corresponding period last year. As per the RBI report, this has happened on account of two factors. One that the households have been forced to save more as they were unable to consume to the normal levels given the lockdown. Plus, they have curtailed their spending and saved more given the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. But higher savings may not necessarily indicate that their finances are in good shape.