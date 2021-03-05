“But also we want to make sure there is a window available for all kinds of experiments which will have to take place in the crypto world. It is not as if we are going to look inwards and say we are not going to have any of this. There will be a very calibrated position. Mixed messages are coming across the world. I don’t think there is a complete go this way or that way in this matter. We will have to take a very calibrated position. The world is moving fast with technology. We cannot pretend we don't want it. At the same time, we have to recognise with fintech we led the way. Many countries are looking at us for fintech based steps and the kind of things we have done in the payment duniya," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}