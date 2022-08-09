Looking beyond post office schemes, this fixed deposit gives up to 8.75% return

Shriram Transport Finance Company, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) on Tuesday said that it has hiked interest rates on its fixed deposit scheme. As per the corporate, the new interest rates will be in force from 10th August and as a result of the modification fixed deposit rates across all tenors have been hiked by 25-50 basis points or 0.25-0.50 per cent per annum. Fixed deposits maturing in 1 to 5 years will be subject to new interest rates, On fixed deposits maturing in 60 months or 5 years, Shriram Transport Finance Company now offers a maximum interest rate of 8.25% to the general public and 8.75% to senior citizens and this interest rate is now the highest that customers can now get in the fixed deposit industry of banks.

