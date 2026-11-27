Mutual funds offer investors various options to invest across a basket of equity and debt securities. While equity funds primarily invest in stocks and debt funds invest in bonds and government securities, hybrid funds combine the two asset classes in varying proportions. The allocation depends on the scheme's category and investment mandate.

For investors looking for a mix of equity and debt exposure, hybrid funds offer an option to participate in equity market gains while also having some exposure to relatively stable debt instruments. However, their risk and return profiles vary depending on how much they invest in each asset class.

Here are the top five active hybrid mutual funds that have delivered positive returns across the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods.

Which hybrid funds delivered positive returns over 1, 3 and 5 years? The table below lists hybrid fund schemes ranked by their 1-year returns. It includes only funds that have delivered positive returns over all three periods, with performance data available for each timeframe.

Hybrid mutual fund 1-year returns 3-year returns 5-year returns Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund 12.29% 14.10% 14.55% Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund 10.47% 13.31% 12.46% Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund 9.97% 16.14% 13.47% HSBC Equity Savings Fund 9.44% 12.96% 11.52% ABSL Balanced Advantage Fund 8.37% 13.17% 11.46% *Source: Value Research, CAGR as on 26 November 2026, Direct active plans

Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund leads the list with 12.29% returns over one year. However, the picture changes over longer investment horizons.

Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund delivered the highest returns over three years at 16.14%, while Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund again topped the five-year period with 14.55%.

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Which hybrid fund should you choose? The five funds follow different investment strategies, which also means their risk exposures are not the same. Three of the five schemes belong to the aggressive hybrid category, while HSBC Equity Savings Fund falls under the equity savings category and ABSL Balanced Advantage Fund is a balanced advantage scheme.

Aggressive hybrid funds needs to invest 65% to 80% of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, with the remaining allocation largely in debt. This makes them relatively more exposed to stock market movements.

Equity savings funds, on the other hand, invest across equity, debt and arbitrage opportunities. They maintain at least 65% gross equity exposure, although their net equity exposure can be considerably lower because of hedging through derivatives.

Balanced advantage funds dynamically adjust their allocation between equity and debt, depending on market conditions and the fund manager's assessment. Unlike aggressive hybrid funds, they do not follow a fixed equity allocation range.

For investors, the key takeaway is that higher returns over a particular period should not be the only criterion for choosing a hybrid fund. The underlying asset allocation, equity exposure, investment strategy, and ability to withstand market corrections are equally important. Investors should assess whether the scheme's risk profile aligns with their investment horizon and financial goals.