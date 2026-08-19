Looking for stock tips? Here’s a good one: don’t ask an economist.

“Mr Economist, which stock should I buy?"
It's a question I keep hearing. It comes up over lunch with colleagues, on phone calls with friends, and at family gatherings. Whenever the market rallies, people want to know which stock will be the next multibagger. Whenever it falls, they ask whether it is finally time to buy.
The assumption is understandable. I spent years studying economics, first as a doctoral student and now as a faculty member at IIM Ranchi. Surely, people assume, I must know where markets are headed.