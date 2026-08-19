Looking for stock tips? Here’s a good one: don’t ask an economist.

Finally, economists have long recognized that diversification is the closest thing to a free lunch in finance. The idea is deceptively simple: because no one can consistently identify tomorrow’s winners and losers, we should avoid betting our financial future on any single company. Diversification may mean giving up the possibility of spectacular gains from a single winning stock, but it also greatly reduces the risk of catastrophic losses. For most investors, that is a trade-off well worth making. As Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, aptly observed, “If you invest and don't diversify, you're literally throwing out money. People don't realize that diversification is beneficial even if it reduces your return. Why? Because it reduces your risk even more.”