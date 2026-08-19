Looking for stock tips? Here’s a good one: don’t ask an economist.

Aaraadhya Srivastava
4 min read19 Aug 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Long-term wealth creation is less about finding the perfect stock and more about diversification, staying invested and allowing compounding to work.
Summary
An IIM professor explains why trying to pick individual winning stocks is a losing game, and why discipline and diversification are the real keys to long-term wealth.

“Mr Economist, which stock should I buy?"

It's a question I keep hearing. It comes up over lunch with colleagues, on phone calls with friends, and at family gatherings. Whenever the market rallies, people want to know which stock will be the next multibagger. Whenever it falls, they ask whether it is finally time to buy.

The assumption is understandable. I spent years studying economics, first as a doctoral student and now as a faculty member at IIM Ranchi. Surely, people assume, I must know where markets are headed.

I wish I knew.

The question has become even more common with the surge in retail participation in equity markets over the past few years. Between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2026, Indian equities richly rewarded patient investors. A 100 investment in the Nifty 50 grew to nearly 270, equivalent to an annualized return of nearly 18%. Such extraordinary wealth creation captured the public’s imagination.

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Reflecting this surge in investor interest, the 2026 Annual MF Report published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that mutual fund participation has reached record levels, with 96.4 million investor accounts and annual SIP investments exceeding 3 trillion.

Three lessons from market research

Yet, despite all this enthusiasm, my answer has never changed. Not because I am unwilling to help, but because there is nothing in an economist’s toolbox that makes us good stock pickers. That said, economists have conducted extensive research to understand how financial markets work. Here are three of the most important lessons:

First, it is difficult to consistently beat the market. Every day, millions of investors analyze company reports, earnings announcements, policy changes, interest rates, global developments, and countless other pieces of information. Through their collective buying and selling decisions, new information is rapidly reflected in stock prices. By the time I finish reading a company’s annual report, thousands of other investors competing for returns have already studied the same information and traded on it. As a result, opportunities to earn superior returns using publicly available information are limited. This idea lies at the heart of what economists call market efficiency.

An important implication of market efficiency is that investors relying solely on publicly available information are unlikely to consistently outperform the market. In practice, many investors are likely to underperform because trading costs and taxes reduce their returns.

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Research supports this idea. In their 2000 paper, Brad M. Barber and Terrance Odean showed that, during the period 1991–1996, average households earned an annual return of 16.4%, compared with market returns of 17.9%. The underperformance was even more pronounced among active traders, who earned only 11.4% annually. Moreover, these lower returns were accompanied by higher portfolio turnover and greater volatility. Similar patterns have also been documented among institutional investors. Thus, for most investors, attempting to outperform the market through frequent trading is a losing proposition.

Second, underperformance does not imply that investors should avoid equities. If anything, history points in the opposite direction. In a landmark 1985 paper, economists Rajnish Mehra and Edward C. Prescott showed that, over long periods, US stocks earned average annual returns about 6 percentage points higher than risk-free assets such as Treasury bills. Moreover, equities have historically offered the highest average excess returns among major asset classes.

A similar pattern holds for India. Of course, no one can guarantee that investors will earn the same premium in the future. Nevertheless, history offers an important lesson: investors who have remained invested through both good times and bad have been amply rewarded for their patience.

Finally, economists have long recognized that diversification is the closest thing to a free lunch in finance. The idea is deceptively simple: because no one can consistently identify tomorrow’s winners and losers, we should avoid betting our financial future on any single company. Diversification may mean giving up the possibility of spectacular gains from a single winning stock, but it also greatly reduces the risk of catastrophic losses. For most investors, that is a trade-off well worth making. As Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, aptly observed, “If you invest and don't diversify, you're literally throwing out money. People don't realize that diversification is beneficial even if it reduces your return. Why? Because it reduces your risk even more.”

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The message from these three lessons is simple: stop trying to outsmart the market. Instead, build a well-diversified portfolio, stay invested through market cycles, and let compounding work over time. For most investors, low-cost index funds remain the simplest and most effective way to put these lessons into practice.

So the next time someone asks me, “Which stock should I buy?”, my answer will probably disappoint them again. But if economics has taught me one lesson, it is this: long-term wealth is built not by finding the next winner, but by resisting the temptation to believe that anyone can consistently identify these.

Dr. Aaraadhya Srivastava is an assistant professor at IIM Ranchi.

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