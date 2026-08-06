Looking for the best small-cap mutual funds? These 5 funds generated over 20% annualised SIP returns over 10 years

Small-cap mutual funds have emerged as some of the biggest long-term wealth creators for SIP investors. Data from Value Research shows that five small-cap mutual funds generated annualised SIP returns of more than 20% over the past 10 years, highlighting the category's ability to reward investors who remained invested through multiple market cycles.
The list is led by Quant Small Cap Fund, which delivered an annualised SIP return of 25.92% over the decade. It was followed by Nippon India Small Cap Fund (22.60%), Axis Small Cap Fund (20.97%), Union Small Cap Fund (20.81%) and DSP Small Cap Fund (20.27%).
Rank
Fund
10-year SIP return
|1
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|25.92%
|2
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22.60%
|3
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|20.97%
|4
|Union Small Cap Fund
|20.81%
|5
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|20.27%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 5th Aug 2026.
The five-year SIP rankings present a markedly different picture, reflecting the sharp rally in small-cap stocks over the past few years and the emergence of a new set of outperformers.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund topped the category with an annualised SIP return of 23.90%, narrowly ahead of ITI Small Cap Fund (23.80%), Invesco India Smallcap Fund (22.87%) and Bank of India Small Cap Fund (22.13%). These four funds also occupy the top positions in the three-year SIP return rankings, suggesting that they have consistently outperformed during the recent market cycle.
Among funds with a longer performance history, Union Small Cap Fund, Quant Small Cap Fund and DSP Small Cap Fund continued to feature among the stronger performers over five years, indicating that they have managed to maintain competitive returns despite changing market leadership.
Rank
Fund
5-year SIP return
|1
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|23.90%
|2
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|23.80%
|3
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|22.87%
|4
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|22.13%
|5
|Union Small Cap Fund
|19.81%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 5th Aug 2026.
Among all the schemes analysed, Union Small Cap Fund is the only one to feature among the top five across the three-, five- and 10-year SIP return rankings. The fund ranked fourth over three years with an annualised SIP return of 18.40%, fifth over five years at 19.81%, and fourth over 10 years at 20.81%.
However, several funds that lead the three- and five-year rankings, including Bandhan Small Cap Fund, ITI Small Cap Fund, Invesco India Smallcap Fund and Bank of India Small Cap Fund, do not yet have a 10-year performance history. Meanwhile, some of the decade's top wealth creators have slipped lower in the shorter-term rankings.
Moreover, the gap between the best- and lowest-performing schemes over the decade remained significant, underscoring that while staying invested in the category mattered, fund selection also played an important role in long-term wealth creation.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.