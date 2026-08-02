Looking for top SIP performers? These 7 equity mutual funds delivered over 20% returns in 10 years

Only seven diversified equity mutual funds delivered annualised SIP returns of over 20% in the last 10 years, excluding sectoral and thematic schemes. A 10,000 monthly SIP in these funds grew to as much as 38.8 lakh, with small- and mid-cap funds dominating the rankings.

Kirti Jha
Updated2 Aug 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 22.21%. (This is an AI-generated image.)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 22.21%. (This is an AI-generated image.)

A decade of disciplined SIP investing has rewarded investors handsomely in a select group of equity mutual funds. Only seven diversified equity schemes have generated annualised SIP returns of over 20% during the past 10 years, turning a 10,000 monthly investment into a corpus of 34.8 lakh to 38.8 lakh. The list, which excludes sectoral and thematic funds, is dominated entirely by small-cap and mid-cap schemes.

Among the seven schemes, four are mid-cap funds while the remaining three are small-cap funds. Notably, no large-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap, focused or value-oriented equity fund managed to cross the 20% annualised SIP return mark during the 10-year period.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund tops the list

Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 22.21%. A monthly SIP of 10,000 in the fund would have grown to approximately 38.8 lakh over the decade.

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Invesco India Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 21.97%, taking the value of the same monthly investment to around 38.3 lakh. Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund followed with a return of 21.52%, helping investors accumulate nearly 37.4 lakh over the 10-year period.

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund secured the fourth spot with a 20.95% annualised SIP return, growing a 10,000 monthly investment to about 36.2 lakh. Axis Small Cap Fund came next with a return of 20.66%, building a corpus of nearly 35.7 lakh.

Union Small Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund completed the list, generating annualised SIP returns of 20.28% and 20.21%, respectively.

Expense ratios remain below 1%

All seven funds have base expense ratios of less than 1%, ranging from 0.41% to 0.79%.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has the lowest base expense ratio among the seven at 0.41%, followed by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund at 0.48% and Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 0.52%. Axis Small Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund have expense ratios of 0.55%, 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively.

Fund

10-year SIP return (%)

Corpus from 10,000 monthly SIP

Base expense ratio (%)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund22.21 38.8 lakh0.52
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund21.97 38.3 lakh 0.48
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund21.52 37.4 lakh0.41
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund20.95 36.2 lakh0.58
Axis Small Cap Fund20.66 35.7 lakh0.55
Union Small Cap Fund20.28 34.9 lakh0.79
HDFC Mid Cap Fund20.21 34.8 lakh0.61
Source: Value Research. Data as of 1st Aug 2026.

While only seven diversified equity funds crossed the 20% annualised SIP return mark over the past decade, several other schemes came close.

Also Read | ₹10,000 SIP to ₹30 lakh: These large & midcap mutual funds led 10-year returns

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund narrowly missed the milestone, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.39%. HSBC Midcap Fund followed with a return of 19.24%, while Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund generated annualised SIP returns of 19.03% and 18.83%, respectively.

Among flexi-cap funds, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund posted annualised SIP returns of 17.75% and 17.65%.

Personal FinanceInvestingMutual Funds
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