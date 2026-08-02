Looking for top SIP performers? These 7 equity mutual funds delivered over 20% returns in 10 years

A decade of disciplined SIP investing has rewarded investors handsomely in a select group of equity mutual funds. Only seven diversified equity schemes have generated annualised SIP returns of over 20% during the past 10 years, turning a ₹10,000 monthly investment into a corpus of ₹34.8 lakh to ₹38.8 lakh. The list, which excludes sectoral and thematic funds, is dominated entirely by small-cap and mid-cap schemes.
Among the seven schemes, four are mid-cap funds while the remaining three are small-cap funds. Notably, no large-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap, focused or value-oriented equity fund managed to cross the 20% annualised SIP return mark during the 10-year period.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 22.21%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund would have grown to approximately ₹38.8 lakh over the decade.
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 21.97%, taking the value of the same monthly investment to around ₹38.3 lakh. Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund followed with a return of 21.52%, helping investors accumulate nearly ₹37.4 lakh over the 10-year period.
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund secured the fourth spot with a 20.95% annualised SIP return, growing a ₹10,000 monthly investment to about ₹36.2 lakh. Axis Small Cap Fund came next with a return of 20.66%, building a corpus of nearly ₹35.7 lakh.
Union Small Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund completed the list, generating annualised SIP returns of 20.28% and 20.21%, respectively.
All seven funds have base expense ratios of less than 1%, ranging from 0.41% to 0.79%.
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has the lowest base expense ratio among the seven at 0.41%, followed by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund at 0.48% and Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 0.52%. Axis Small Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund have expense ratios of 0.55%, 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively.
Fund
10-year SIP return (%)
Corpus from ₹10,000 monthly SIP
Base expense ratio (%)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22.21
|₹38.8 lakh
|0.52
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|21.97
|₹38.3 lakh
|0.48
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|21.52
|₹37.4 lakh
|0.41
|Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund
|20.95
|₹36.2 lakh
|0.58
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|20.66
|₹35.7 lakh
|0.55
|Union Small Cap Fund
|20.28
|₹34.9 lakh
|0.79
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|20.21
|₹34.8 lakh
|0.61
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 1st Aug 2026.
While only seven diversified equity funds crossed the 20% annualised SIP return mark over the past decade, several other schemes came close.
ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund narrowly missed the milestone, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.39%. HSBC Midcap Fund followed with a return of 19.24%, while Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund generated annualised SIP returns of 19.03% and 18.83%, respectively.
Among flexi-cap funds, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund posted annualised SIP returns of 17.75% and 17.65%.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.