Looking for top SIP performers? These 7 equity mutual funds delivered over 20% returns in 10 years

A decade of disciplined SIP investing has rewarded investors handsomely in a select group of equity mutual funds. Only seven diversified equity schemes have generated annualised SIP returns of over 20% during the past 10 years, turning a ₹10,000 monthly investment into a corpus of ₹34.8 lakh to ₹38.8 lakh. The list, which excludes sectoral and thematic funds, is dominated entirely by small-cap and mid-cap schemes.

Among the seven schemes, four are mid-cap funds while the remaining three are small-cap funds. Notably, no large-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap, focused or value-oriented equity fund managed to cross the 20% annualised SIP return mark during the 10-year period.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund tops the list Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 22.21%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund would have grown to approximately ₹38.8 lakh over the decade.

Also Read | Mutual funds: Experts reveal the behavioural biases that cost investors the most

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 21.97%, taking the value of the same monthly investment to around ₹38.3 lakh. Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund followed with a return of 21.52%, helping investors accumulate nearly ₹37.4 lakh over the 10-year period.

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund secured the fourth spot with a 20.95% annualised SIP return, growing a ₹10,000 monthly investment to about ₹36.2 lakh. Axis Small Cap Fund came next with a return of 20.66%, building a corpus of nearly ₹35.7 lakh.

Union Small Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund completed the list, generating annualised SIP returns of 20.28% and 20.21%, respectively.

Expense ratios remain below 1% All seven funds have base expense ratios of less than 1%, ranging from 0.41% to 0.79%.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has the lowest base expense ratio among the seven at 0.41%, followed by Invesco India Mid Cap Fund at 0.48% and Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 0.52%. Axis Small Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund and HDFC Mid Cap Fund have expense ratios of 0.55%, 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively.

Fund 10-year SIP return (%) Corpus from ₹10,000 monthly SIP Base expense ratio (%) Nippon India Small Cap Fund 22.21 ₹ 38.8 lakh 0.52 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 21.97 ₹ 38.3 lakh 0.48 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 21.52 ₹ 37.4 lakh 0.41 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 20.95 ₹ 36.2 lakh 0.58 Axis Small Cap Fund 20.66 ₹ 35.7 lakh 0.55 Union Small Cap Fund 20.28 ₹ 34.9 lakh 0.79 HDFC Mid Cap Fund 20.21 ₹ 34.8 lakh 0.61 Source: Value Research. Data as of 1st Aug 2026.

While only seven diversified equity funds crossed the 20% annualised SIP return mark over the past decade, several other schemes came close.

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund narrowly missed the milestone, delivering a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.39%. HSBC Midcap Fund followed with a return of 19.24%, while Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund generated annualised SIP returns of 19.03% and 18.83%, respectively.