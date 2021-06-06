Looking for top-up home loan? Changing lenders may help

Each bank has a different policy. For example, Canara Bank offers a maximum top-up of ₹25 lakh, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Indian Bank offers up to ₹60 lakh. Some banks, like the State Bank of India (SBI), don’t have any limit. They would look at your eligibility, income, creditworthiness and other factors before deciding on the top-up loan.

