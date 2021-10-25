Looking for ways to save tax? Read the fine print

Say, Akash has STCG on the sale of STT paid equity shares of ₹6 lakh during the year. He invested ₹1.5 lakh in PPF and assumes that he will not be liable to pay any tax as his net income will be ₹4.5 lakh, which will not be taxed due to rebate under Section 87A. However, this belief is not correct. Deduction under Chapter VI A cannot be availed on the STCG of STT paid equity shares. Hence, the taxable income of Akash will be ₹6 lakh and not ₹4.5 lakh. Taxable income being above ₹5 lakh, rebate under Section 87A will not be available to him. He will have to pay tax of ₹54,600 on income of ₹6 lakh less basic exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh.

