Looking to get a Bank of Baroda Vikram Defence credit card with no annual fees? Here’s how to apply in 5 easy steps

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) premium Vikram credit card offers lifetime-free service and is designed exclusively for Indian defence personnel. The application for the credit card is an easy and streamlined digital application process. All eligible individuals can apply for and obtain the BoB premium Vikram credit card in five simple steps.
Here are five steps through which applicants can apply for and successfully avail themselves of the Bank of Baroda Vikram credit card.
To qualify for the Bank of Baroda Vikram Credit Card, applicants must:
Further, additional documents such as a recent passport-size photograph, permanent address proof verification (documents such as electricity bill, voter ID card, original passport, driving licence, etc) will be needed during the application process.
Note: The documents discussed above are illustrative only. The credit card issuing bank may at its discretion request for any other documents to ascertain the eligibility of the applicant. For more information, refer to the official website of Bank of Baroda.
Alternatively, applicants can also visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch to apply in person by talking to the customer service team and submitting the required documents to complete the application process.
To cater to the unique needs of defence personnel, the Vikram credit card offers a range of benefits:
Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features, refer to the official website of Bank of Baroda and the particular card section. You can also reach out to the dedicated customer service team for more information through the official website.
Hence, Bank of Baroda’s Vikram credit card stands out as a fairly reasonable financial tool for defence officials. It comes with rewards and combines cost efficiency. Its user-friendly application process ensures that it can be applied for and obtained by following the above-given simple steps.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.