Looking to get a Bank of Baroda Vikram Defence credit card with no annual fees? Here’s how to apply in 5 easy steps

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) premium Vikram credit card offers lifetime-free service and is designed exclusively for Indian defence personnel. The application for the credit card is an easy and streamlined digital application process. All eligible individuals can apply for and obtain the BoB premium Vikram credit card in five simple steps.

Here are five steps through which applicants can apply for and successfully avail themselves of the Bank of Baroda Vikram credit card.

Eligibility and documentation To qualify for the Bank of Baroda Vikram Credit Card, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old and either actively serving or retired defence personnel.

Must possess a valid Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Provide proof of employment during the application process.

Provide proof of income for verification.

Documents such as bank account statements showing salary credits for the past three months. Further, additional documents such as a recent passport-size photograph, permanent address proof verification (documents such as electricity bill, voter ID card, original passport, driving licence, etc) will be needed during the application process.

Note: The documents discussed above are illustrative only. The credit card issuing bank may at its discretion request for any other documents to ascertain the eligibility of the applicant. For more information, refer to the official website of Bank of Baroda.

5 easy steps to apply for Bank of Baroda’s Vikram credit card Visit the official website: Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda and navigate to the Vikram credit card page. Initiate the application process: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab under the Vikram credit card section. Submit the requested personal details: Follow the instructions online, enter your name (as per PAN card), mobile number linked with Aadhaar, PAN number or passport details, current address PIN, email address, date of birth and nationality details. E-sign through Aadhaar: Authenticate your identity by e-signing the application using your Aadhaar details and associated credentials. Complete Video KYC: In the final step, verify your identity through a secure video know-your-customer (KYC) session. Alternatively, applicants can also visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch to apply in person by talking to the customer service team and submitting the required documents to complete the application process.

What are some key features and benefits of the BOB Vikram Credit Card? To cater to the unique needs of defence personnel, the Vikram credit card offers a range of benefits:

Lifetime free : This credit card comes with no joining or annual fees.

: This credit card comes with no joining or annual fees. Reward points : Earn 5 reward points for every ₹ 100 spent on departmental stores, groceries and movie ticket bookings; 1 point per ₹ 100 on other categories.

: Earn 5 reward points for every 100 spent on departmental stores, groceries and movie ticket bookings; 1 point per 100 on other categories. Waiver on fuel surcharge : 1% waiver on fuel transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 5,000, up to ₹ 250 per statement cycle.

: 1% waiver on fuel transactions between 400 and 5,000, up to 250 per statement cycle. Disney+ Hotstar subscription : A complimentary 3-month subscription upon first transaction within 30 days of card issuance.

: A complimentary 3-month subscription upon first transaction within 30 days of card issuance. Smart EMI facility : Convert purchases of ₹ 2,500 or more into EMIs ranging from 6 to 36 months.

: Convert purchases of 2,500 or more into EMIs ranging from 6 to 36 months. Add-on Cards: Up to 3 lifetime free add-on cards for family members. The family members must be aged 18 years or above. Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features, refer to the official website of Bank of Baroda and the particular card section. You can also reach out to the dedicated customer service team for more information through the official website.

Conclusion Hence, Bank of Baroda’s Vikram credit card stands out as a fairly reasonable financial tool for defence officials. It comes with rewards and combines cost efficiency. Its user-friendly application process ensures that it can be applied for and obtained by following the above-given simple steps.