HDFC Bank offers a variety of credit cards which provide exclusive deals on travel, entertainment, dining, shopping and even your daily transactions. With cashbacks and rewards you can save on your expenses while not compromising your lifestyle.

You can apply for an HDFC credit card in quick and simple steps. However, you must note that in order to get your desired credit card, you need to fulfil certain eligibility requirements set by the bank.

Eligibility criteria for HDFC credit card 1. Age: You need to be between the age of 21 to 60 years if you are a salaried employee. In case you are a salaried individual, you need to be between 21 to 60 years.

2. Income: The income depends on the card variant you wish to apply for. You need to have a stable income to repay the bills on time. For example: If you earn a monthly income of ₹1,00,000 you can apply for HDFC Bank Regalia Gold. If you earn ₹25,000 per month, then you can apply for HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card. You may also need to provide income tax return documents as a part of the application.

3. Credit score: The bank generally requires you to have a credit score of 750 or above. However, this may vary depending on your application as well as the bank’s policies.

4. Bank account: It is not necessary for you to have an account in HDFC Bank in order to apply for a credit card. However, you will be required to provide bank statements and salary slips of your salary account for income proof.

5. Residence: You need to be a resident of India in order to be eligible for a credit card.

How to apply for a HDFC Bank credit card? Online: Visit the HDFC Bank official website.

Under the 'Pay' section select ‘Credit Cards’.

Select the 'Apply Now' option from the menu.

Provide the necessary information which may include your income, age, residence.

Verify your information and save by clicking Submit.

The bank representative will reach out to you to confirm your personal information.

Once your application is approved, the bank will provide the credit card to you. Offline: Go to your nearby HDFC Bank office to submit your application.

Request for a credit card application.

Choose the specific credit card you wish to apply for.

Fill out the form with correct personal and income information.

Attach your attested passport sized photo in the form.

Check the details and submit the form.

One of the bank’s representatives will contact you and assist you with your application.

In conclusion, you must understand that credit cards attract annual fees as well as processing fees. Hence, before you choose a card, make sure that you evaluate your need and financial capability so that you can get the best credit card for yourself which aligns with your budget.

Make sure that you pay your credit card bills on time as even a single missed payment can impact your credit score drastically. Timely repayments will help you maintain a healthy credit profile which will help you to get better deals in your future borrowings.