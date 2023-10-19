Looking to gift or invest in gold this festive season? Beware of the tax implications
Given that gold is commonly viewed as a symbol of affluence and prosperity, it's imperative to have a thorough understanding of the tax consequences linked to such investments or when presenting gold gifts to your beloved individuals.
Gifting manners during festivals have changed. However, not all have succumbed to the new-age glitzy gifting styles picked and decided in tune with marketing gimmicks and easy gifting options. However, some people still prefer the old-school line of thought when it comes to giving and receiving gifts in gold and silver. As our old people say, “Trends may change but values never change". Each day of the festival, commencing from the onset of Navaratris and extending until Diwali, brims with profound significance and symbolism.