Looking to purchase gold this festive season? Here's how to directly avail Tyohar BharatPe Gold Offer

Investors across India choose to purchase gold during the auspicious festive season during Dhanteras and Diwali and this year is no exception. For those looking to invest in digital gold, fintech company BharatPe has launched its ‘Tyohar BharatPe Gold Offer’ providing customers with 5% extra digital gold and prizes from a pool of ₹20 lakh.
The financial services and UPI payments company has launched the limited-period campaign — from 11 October to 10 November 2026, across the BharatPe ecosystem to mark the festive season, it said in an official release.
“With the Tyohar BharatPe Gold Offer, BharatPe aims to make digital gold investments more rewarding during the festive season. The campaign combines an assured additional gold benefit on eligible purchases with a leaderboard challenge, offering customers two ways to participate in the festive initiative,” it stated.
Customers can access the offer directly through the Invest BharatPe app. The mobile application enables digital gold investments, setting up gold SIPs, and tracking of customer's holdings through a single platform.
Here's how to Avail the Tyohar BharatPe Gold Offer: Stepwise
Founded in 2018, BharatPe launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code and in 2020 also launched a card acceptance terminal — BharatPe Swipe. It currently has a registered network of over 1.7 crore merchants across more than 450+ cities.
It is among the leading players in UPI offline transactions, processing over 450 million UPI transactions per month, with monthly Transaction Processed Value of ₹12,000 crore. Its POS business processes payments of over ₹27,000 crore annually on more than 1,25,000 machines.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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