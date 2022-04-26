Looking to repay a loan? Here are some facts worth considering first

2. Many banks and financial institutions doling out home and vehicle loans put a lien on the collateral to avoid losses from bad loans. Not many know that a lien is the legal right of the banker (or any creditor) to sell the collateral property of the borrower in the event of non-repayment of the loan amount. It would be wise for the borrower to visit the banker’s office and get the lien removed. The credit then issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which means that the debtor has cleared all dues and need not pay anything more. Also, the creditor now has no right over the property or collateral.