How HNIs can invest abroad without the LRS limit or TCS

How HNIs can invest abroad without the LRS limit or TCS1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Indian residents face difficulties in investing outside the country due to tax regulations. However, incorporating a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) offers a way around these restrictions for high net worth individuals, as LLPs are permitted to invest abroad via two modes: overseas direct investments (ODI) and overseas portfolio investments (OPI). LLPs registered as an 'Indian entity' are not subject to the usual remittance rules and tax rates. This route provides a tax-efficient method to create a global portfolio, although experts warn that the loophole may be closed in the future.
Why do ordinary Indians find it difficult to invest outside the country? That’s because of the tax collected at source (TCS), which applies on remittances above ₹7 lakh in a year. The TCS rate was hiked from 5% to 20% in Budget 2023. Indian residents are also subject to a limit of $250,000 on remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) per year. But, where rules are concerned, there is always some loophole that can be exploited. And, incorporating a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) offers a way around these restrictions. Needless to say, this can only be done by high networth individuals or wealthy families.
