How HNIs can invest abroad without the LRS limit or TCS

LLPs lose out on slab-wise tax benefit available to individuals but only till gains are less than ₹1 crore. “An LLP is taxed at a flat rate of 30%. If income exceeds ₹1 crore, surcharge rate for individuals varies with the income level and can go as high as 37%, but an LLP is subject to a flat surcharge of 12%. Accordingly, the highest effective tax rate applicable on an LLP would be around 35%; however, for individuals, this may go over 42% in certain cases. The tax impact tilts in favour of an LLP at about ₹2 crore. That said, this route of overseas investment is largely relevant for HNIs, for whom income below ₹2 crore and consequently slab rates available for individuals would not have much relevance" said Vishwas Panjiar, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.