Lord’s Mark Industries gets direct insurance broking licence from Irdai

As a part of the growth strategy, Lords Mark Insurance Broking will develop a pan India insurance franchise network and on-board more than 5,000 insurance advisors across India by December 2022. To lead and execute the expansion plan, the company has strengthened its leadership team by hiring senior executives from a few top insurance companies. Apart from scouting for growth opportunities, Lord’s Mark Industries is also looking to on-board strategic investors to deepen the market penetration.