Lost money in a online fraud? Here's how much you can recover under RBI's new rules and who pays

If you have lost money to a digital fraud, you may no longer have to bear the entire loss. The Reserve Bank of India's latest directions on responsible business conduct by banks are set to strengthen consumer protection by making it easier for victims of small-value digital banking frauds involving losses of up to ₹50,000 to recover their money.
The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2027 for a year. Under the framework, the burden of proving customer liability in complaints related to fraudulent electronic banking transfers (EBTs) will rest with banks.
This means that in many cases involving unauthorised digital transactions, banks will have to establish that the customer was responsible for the loss before denying compensation, offering stronger protection to fraud victims.
As per RBI's directions, such victims will be eligible for a compensation of up to ₹25,000, provided the value of the fraudulent transaction does not exceed ₹50,000. The benefit is available only once during a customer's lifetime.
"A bona fide victim, being an individual person, including a sole proprietor, and having lodged a complaint involving gross loss of an amount up to ₹50,000 on account of fraudulent EBT(s)... shall be compensated 85 per cent of the net loss amount (calculated after reducing recoveries made, whether before or after paying the compensation, from the gross loss amount), or ₹25,000, whichever is less, once during her / his lifetime...," the directions read.
However, citizens must note that the compensation is not a flat ₹25,000. Eligible customers can receive 85% of the net loss, after deducting any amount already recovered, or ₹25,000, whichever is lower.
For example, if an individual loses ₹30,000 in a digital scam and the bank later recovers ₹10,000, the net loss comes down to ₹20,000. Since, the compensation is calculated at 85% of the net loss, the customer would be entitled to ₹17,000.
Similarly, if the net loss is ₹40,000, 85% of the loss comes out to ₹34,000. However, as the apex bank has capped the compensation at ₹25,000 for eligible cases, the customer would receive the maximum amount of ₹25,000.
Meanwhile, cases that involve losses exceeding ₹50,000 are not covered under these directions. In such situations, the recovery will be done based on the existing operating procedures.
Eligible customers will receive compensation directly from the bank where they hold the account and not from RBI. The bank will investigate the complaint, calculate the amount after adjusting recoveries and credit the amount to the person's bank account.
While customers receive compensation from their banks, the financial burden is ultimately shared between the apex bank and participating banks. Under the framework, the contribution by each varies depending on the value of the fraud and whether the fraudulent transaction was domestic or cross-border.
For eligible cases where the net loss is below ₹29,412, the RBI will bear the largest share of compensation, while the customer's bank and, in the case of domestic transactions, the beneficiary bank will contribute the remaining amount. For higher losses, ranging from ₹29,412 and ₹50,000, compensation will remain capped at ₹25,000, with the apex bank and lenders contributing fixed amounts as prescribed under the framework.
This initiative aims to ensure that victims of online scams are not left alone in such situations. The move also comes at a time when digital payment frauds are rising alongside the rapid growth of online transactions, particularly UPI.
Transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched an all-time high in May, with the total value of transactions surging to ₹29.90 lakh crore and volumes reaching 23.2 billion, according to NPCI data.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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