Lost money to bank fraud? Know how scammers can dupe you in different ways

Loan fraud: Among the many banking frauds that entrepreneurs become victims of, the most common is loan fraud. Ajeet Kumar Singh, founder and CEO of SAVE Solutions, said that loan frauds usually include impersonation of reputed lenders, or the offers come with a sense of urgency while luring people to avail of loans on minimal conditions. You can easily avoid becoming a target of loan fraud by thoroughly researching the lender. This includes checking that they are an RBI-registered NBFC or Bank. Reading reviews about the lender, checking their websites, and ensuring they have good reviews or taking loans only through recommended institutions is also a good idea. Fake lenders often extract an upfront fee. Genuine lenders do not ask for any advance before providing a loan. “Ensure that you read the fine print to avoid any unexpected deductions," said Kumar.