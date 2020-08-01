If you have lost your Aadhaar card or you don't remember your Aadhaar card number, you can retrieve it easily from the UIDAI website in a few clicks. Most Aadhaar related services are available online if you have registered your mobile number in your Aadhaar. You need your mobile number or email id to be registered in Aadhaar record to retrieve your lost Aadhaar number.

Steps to get your Aadhaar number using your desktop

1) Go to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid

2) Select if you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID)

3) Write details like your name and mobile number or email id

4) Write the captcha verification code

5) Click on send OTP. The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

6) Mention the OTP as received on your mobile and click on Submit. Your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Steps to get your Aadhaar number using Aadhaar mobile app

1) Go to 'Get Aadhaar' on the Aadhaar mobile application.

2) Go to 'Retrieve EID or UID'

3) Follow the same steps from Step 2 to Step 6 as mentioned above to retrieve your Aadhaar number.

Using your retrieved Aadhaar number you can download the electronic copy of your Aadhaar or order reprint of your Aadhaar to get a hard copy delivered at your doorstep via speedpost. Reprinting of Aadhaar will require you to pay a nominal fees. However, the e-Aadhaar is as valid as the Adhaar letter received by post.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated