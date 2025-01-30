Lost or stolen? Here’s how to block your HDFC credit card

Credit cards are essential for managing expenses and enjoying rewards, but it's vital to block a stolen card immediately. HDFC Bank ensures security and never requests sensitive information through calls or messages. Always keep your card secure to avoid scams and fraud.

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Credit cards enhance daily life and provide rewards, but lost cards must be blocked quickly to prevent misuse.

Credit cards have seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, offering more than just convenience—they’ve become essential tools for managing expenses. Whether it's for travel, daily purchases, or exclusive rewards, credit cards help you save while enjoying a more luxurious lifestyle.

However, if your card is misplaced or stolen, it's crucial to block it immediately to prevent unauthorised usage. Fortunately, blocking your HDFC Bank credit card is quick and simple, ensuring your account stays secure.

Ways to block your HDFC Bank credit card

Through Whatsapp:

  • Save HDFC Bank’s WhatsApp number 70700 22222 on your phone and send a simple message saying "Hi" to begin.
  • Complete a one-time registration by entering the last 4 digits of your Customer ID, followed by the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
  • Type your query related to credit cards or choose from the menu options. To block your credit card, go to "Other Services" and select "Credit Card Services".
  • Under Credit Card Services, select "Block My Credit Card" and specify the reason for blocking.
  • The last 4 digits of your credit card will be displayed for confirmation. Review the details carefully before clicking "Proceed" to block the card.

Through MyCards:

  • Visit the MyCards Portal and log in using your registered mobile number and OTP.
  • If not already registered, add your card by entering the last 4 digits of your credit card number and your Date of Birth (DOB).
  • On the Credit Card homepage, select the "Block Card" tab.
  • Choose the reason for hotlisting your card and proceed.
  • You’ll receive a confirmation message once the card has been successfully blocked.

Through net banking:

  • Use your Customer ID and password and login to HDFC NetBanking.
  • Select Credit Card within the Cards section of the left menu.
  • Navigate to “Requests” then select the Credit Card for hotlisting from the options.
  • To proceed with blocking, select the card and enter the reason before approving the transaction.
  • You will receive a confirmation message when the blocking of your card completes successfully.

Through EVA:

  • Visit the HDFC website.
  • Click on the EVA chatbot on the right side.
  • Under Credit Card Services use the Hotlist Your Credit Card option.
  • Enter your mobile number followed by OTP.
  • Enter your Date of Birth using the format DD/MM/YYYY then click Proceed.
  • Enter the last 4 digits of your credit card and continue.

Through mobile banking:

  • Open the HDFC Bank app and log in using your PIN.
  • Tap the menu icon and select Pay > Cards to view linked credit cards.
  • Choose the credit card you want to block.
  • Select the reason for blocking and confirm the request.
  • A confirmation message will be displayed once your card is successfully hotlisted.

Through customer care helpline:

  • To block your credit card contact 1800 202 6161 or 1860 267 6161 (within India) or +9122 61606160 (abroad).
  • You can block your card by following the audio prompts through the IVR system.
  • keep your Customer ID along with your account number and your registered mobile number when contacting the customer care.

Through SMS:

  • Make sure the bank has your mobile number registered.
  • Send an SMS: Block CC <last 4 digits of your Credit Card> to 7308080808 (example: Block CC 1234).

Through Branch visit:

  • Visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch.
  • Obtain and complete the "Blocking ATM & Credit Card" form, available at the branch or online via the HDFC Forms Centre.
  • Submit the filled form at the branch for processing.

In conclusion, make sure that you never share your credit card details with anyone in order to avoid any scams and frauds. You must also remember that HDFC Bank will never ask for any OTP or any sensitive information of your credit card neither via phone call nor via SMS. Hence, keep your credit card secure and report a theft as soon as you lose your credit card in order to avoid any unauthorised use of your card.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

