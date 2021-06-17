SBI debit card holders need not to move from pillar to post for blocking their existing debit card in case of any mishap. In fact, they can now get a new SBI debit card on phone as well. So, in case, a SBI customer finds its debit card lost, he or she can immediately block its old SBI debit card and get a new one from phone. What SBI customers need to keep in mind are two toll free numbers 1800112211 and 18004253800. These toll free numbers are offered by SBI for urgent banking of its customers.

The SBI tweeted and informed about the toll free numbers for urgent banking needs citing, "Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800."

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.

Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #TollFree pic.twitter.com/om4SiygNKd — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021

So, in the case of debit card gone missing or being left at ATM after transaction or any other place, its better to call at these toll free numbers instead of using other options as it will take least time than any other option like blocking debit card via SBI net banking.

SBI customers can call on this toll free number for other urgent banking needs too. These urgent banking needs are generation of debit card or credit card PIN, balance and last five transaction check, etc.

