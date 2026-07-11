Lost track of an old PF account? EPFO's new Service History feature can help, here's how

Employees who have switched jobs multiple times often realise they have a missing provident fund (PF) account or an incomplete employment record only when they file a withdrawal or pension claim. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) latest digital upgrade is designed to help members identify such gaps much earlier.

As part of the revamped EPFO 2.01 Unified Member Portal, EPFO has introduced a Service History feature that gives members a consolidated view of their employment and provident fund records linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN). The feature comes shortly after EPFO enabled automatic PF transfers for Aadhaar-linked UANs, eliminating the need for members to submit separate transfer requests when changing jobs.

The new addition allows subscribers to verify whether all their previous employers, service periods and provident fund records are correctly reflected in one place before filing claims or checking pension eligibility.

View your complete PF employment record in one place The Service History feature provides a digital record of an employee's career linked to the UAN. It displays details such as previous and current employers, dates of joining and exit, along with the corresponding Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) membership history.

Members can access the feature by logging into the EPFO Unified Member Portal using their UAN and password, completing OTP authentication through their registered mobile number and selecting the Service History section. The records can also be downloaded for future reference.

Having all employment records in one place makes it easier for members to verify their career history, identify missing service periods or incorrect details, and seek corrections before filing PF withdrawal or pension claims. The feature can also support onboarding with a new employer by providing an authenticated employment record.

Forgot an old PF account? Here's what you can do The Service History feature complements E-PRAAPTI (Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Immediate Information), a platform launched by EPFO in April 2026 to help members trace forgotten EPF accounts. Using Aadhaar-based authentication or a member ID, subscribers can locate old accounts, reactivate them where required and link them to their UAN.

PF accounts typically become inactive when employees leave a job but neither transfer their balance to a new employer nor withdraw the accumulated amount.

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Although inoperative EPF accounts continue to earn interest until the member reaches 58 years of age, subject to applicable EPFO rules, inactive accounts can still lead to practical issues such as delays in claim settlement, difficulty in reconciling past contributions and gaps in service records.