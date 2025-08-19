Lost your credit card? Here’s how to prevent fraud and protect your money

Losing a credit card can be a draining experience. Especially given the rising cases of credit card-related fraud in the nation. When faced with such a challenge, quick and decisive action is imperative to minimise financial losses and protect your peace of mind.

Decisive action in this regard also helps in protecting the identity of the credit card holder. With the advancement of technology, the ways credit card-related financial fraud is done are also rapidly evolving. This establishes the importance of vigilance and timely response.

Immediate steps to secure your account The primary step after losing your credit card is to immediately reach out to your credit card issuing financial institution to report the loss. Most banking and financial institutions provide 24/7 customer service for this purpose. Their customer service teams are also trained appropriately to handle such situations and assist credit card users during emergencies such as card loss or theft.

The main objective of these services is to help users during challenging times. You can hence block your credit card and prevent unauthorised transactions by reaching out to the 24/7 customer service. Usually, you can also block your credit card by several other methods as well:

Net banking. Mobile banking applications. Emailing the details to the grievance redressal team. As a proactive credit card user, you should also simultaneously consider filing a police complaint at the nearest police station to document your loss. This may aid in fraud detection, protection of your finances, and future investigations. It can also go a long way in protecting you from identity theft.

Monitor your transactions and credit reports Once you are done with reporting the loss of your credit card, you should closely follow your credit card statements, debits, and online banking portals for any suspicious activity. Unauthorised transactions, no matter how small, should be reported on an immediate basis.

Furthermore, placing a fraud alert with the major credit bureaus can prevent fraudsters from opening new accounts in your name by misusing your identity. Regular review of your credit reports helps in the detection of any unusual activity, such as inquiries or incorrect updates in closed loan accounts or personal details.

Tips to safeguard against future credit card fraud Use unique passwords, OTPs, PINs, and update them consistently for all your finance accounts.

Enable transaction alerts through SMS or email on your credit card to detect any unauthorised transactions immediately. This way, you will get real-time information about your financial accounts.

Never perform transactions through unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, unknown computer machines, or shops. Only use secure websites with HTTPS to make payments and complete transactions.

Never share your credit card details, CVV number, or other important information such as PINs, OTPs, barcode information, or any images with any other person.

Protect your physical card by never leaving it unattended or accessible in public places. Stay proactive and prepared With credit card fraud cases surging across the nation in recent years, staying updated, informed, and alert is indispensable. You can also look to use advanced security features such as chip-enabled cards and virtual wallets that can cumulatively add extra layers of protection.

If you ever face difficulties with your banking institution in resolving credit card fraud issues, do keep in mind that regulatory bodies such as the RBI have mechanisms to defend consumer interests.

Hence, by acting swiftly after losing your credit card and following the preventive measures explained above, you can significantly reduce your risk of credit card-related crimes and take care of your financial health and long-term economic prosperity.

