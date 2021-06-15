Lost your PAN card? Here's how to get instant e-PAN on new income tax portal

Permanent Account Number or PAN is an important KYC document required for income tax return (ITR) filing, bank account opening, applying for credit or debit card, etc. But, there are chances of one's PAN card getting misplaced or getting lost In that case, income tax department allows instant e-PAN card download. This facility is available on the new income tax portal — incometax.gov.in too. However, it might be possible that a PAN card holder, who lost its PAN card, will be unable to remember one's PAN number. In that case, the PAN card holder can download e-PAN without PAN number from the new income tax website by using one's Aadhaar number.

How to download e-PAN card without PAN number

So, if a person is unable to recover one's PAN card number, one can sue one's Aadhaar number provided its PAN Aadhaar link is done. If the Aadhaar PAN link is not then he or she won't be able to download e-PAN from the new income tax e-filing portal.

To download instant e-PAN from the new income tax portal, one needs to first login at the portal and then click at 'Our Services' on the lower side of extreme left. The one needs to click at 'Instant E PAN' and follow some simple steps to download e-PAN without PAN card number.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the official new income ta website — incometax.gov.in;

2] Click at 'Our Services' on the lower side of the extreme left;

3] Click at 'Instant E PAN';

4] Click at 'New E PAN';

5] Enter your Aadhaar card number as you can't remember the PAN card number you lost;

6] Read terms and conditions carefully and click at 'Accept' button;

7] You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number;

8] Enter the OTP;

9] Check details carefully, enter your e-mail ID and click at 'Confirm' button.

Your e-PAN will be send on your given e-mail ID. Log-in to your e-mail and download the e-PAN PDF.

