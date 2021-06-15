Lost your PAN card? Here's how to get instant e-PAN on new income tax portal

Permanent Account Number or PAN is an important KYC document required for income tax return (ITR) filing, bank account opening, applying for credit or debit card, etc. But, there are chances of one's PAN card getting misplaced or getting lost In that case, income tax department allows instant e-PAN card download. This facility is available on the new income tax portal — incometax.gov.in too. However, it might be possible that a PAN card holder, who lost its PAN card, will be unable to remember one's PAN number. In that case, the PAN card holder can download e-PAN without PAN number from the new income tax website by using one's Aadhaar number.