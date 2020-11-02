Lost your SBI debit card? Simple steps to block it and request for reissue

In today’s digital world, imagining a life without an ATM or debit card is almost impossible. Especially in this testing time of coronavirus when we are are completely dependent on online transaction for every small thing. If we carefully look around, we see that we need one, either to order food, book tickets for movies, or travel, doing transactions. But what if you lose or misplace your ATM-cum-debit card? Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) in a tweet informed its customers that blocking and re-issuance of their debit card has become simple.

"Blocking and Reissuance of your Debit Card has become simple. Just dial our Toll-Free numbers from your Registered Mobile Number, Block the card & request for Reissue. Toll free numbers: 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800," SBI tweeted.

Apart from calling on the helpline number 1800 425 3800, you can place the request for the re-issue of the debit card through official website and mobile app too.

Here are some simple steps to keep in mind for the reissue of your SBI debit card.

Through official website

-Log on to sbicard.com.

-Click on the ‘Request'

-Click on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

-Select the card number

-Click ‘Submit’

Through mobile app

Log in to sbicard mobile app

Tap on the 'Menu tab' at the top left hand

Tap on 'Service Request'

Tap on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

Select the card number

Tap on 'Submit'

Replacement fee for the reissue Card

A replacement fee of ₹100 + taxes will be charged in case of reissue/replacement.

Time taken for the re-issue of the SBI debit card

After making the request to reissue/replace card, you will get the new card in 7 working days. However, it may take some more time depending upon your location.

SBI also informed its account holders that they can generate their ATM PIN with just one call. "Generate your ATM PIN/ Green PIN with just one call. Dial our Toll-Free numbers from your Registered Mobile Number. Contact numbers: 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800," country's top lender said in a tweet.

