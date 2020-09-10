Lotteries can work for one in a million, but most of us need to have a plan

It is fascinating to reflect on the choice of savers in Kerala between the various asset classes. Consider this, in FY18, Kerala households saved approximately ₹17,000 crore in fixed deposits, non-resident Keralites also saved approximately ₹17,500 crore. Contrast this to the Keralites’ obsession for lotteries. In the last fiscal year, households in Kerala have spent close to ₹12,000 crore on lotteries. For many, especially at the bottom of the pyramid, a lottery appears a way out of their current miseries. The fact that the draws are made only on luck (without any scope for manipulation or gaming) and the results are near instantaneous add to the allure of lotteries. Over 79 million lottery tickets are sold every week in the state which has a population of 33 million. There are close to eight million households in Kerala, which means in a year, an average household buys about 500 lottery tickets. Households now spend around ₹15,000 per year on lotteries, not a small sum by any imagination. To contrast, last fiscal year, Keralites spent approximately ₹8,000 crore on medicines.