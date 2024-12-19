Credit cards are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity these days. The rewards offered by credit cards are a great way to have a luxurious lifestyle without spending much from the pocket. If you love dining out and visiting new restaurants, then a dining credit card can be a great option which you can consider. These credit cards offer a great range of perks and special rewards which can elevate your dining experience while not hurting your wallet.

Credit card Annual fee EazyDiner IndusInd Bank credit card Rs. 1,999 Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card Rs. 500 HDFC Diners Club Privilege credit card Rs. 2,500 SBI Card Prime credit card Rs. 2,999 SBI Card SimplyCLICK credit card Rs. 499 RBL Bank Icon credit card Rs. 5,000 Axis My Zone credit card Rs. 500 Airtel Axis Bank credit card Rs. 500 HSBC Live+ credit card Rs. 999 HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit card Rs. 500

Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024

1. EazyDiner IndusInd Bank credit card Joining fee: Rs. 1,999

Key features: Enjoy complimentary EazyDiner Prime subscription worth ₹ 2,495 with free delivery and 2,000 EazyPoints as a bonus on sign up.

2,495 with free delivery and 2,000 EazyPoints as a bonus on sign up. Get 10 EazyPoints for each ₹ 100 spent on dining out and earn 3x EazyPoints for all purchases made with your card.

100 spent on dining out and earn 3x EazyPoints for all purchases made with your card. Avail an additional 25% off on dine in or takeaway orders on PayEazy on EazyDiner app, and also get complimentary imported/ premium brand alcoholic beverages at select restaurants.

Get 10 points on every ₹ 100 spent on shopping and entertainment.

100 spent on shopping and entertainment. Receive 4 reward points on any other costs (with the exception of fuel).

Enjoy ₹ 5,000 Postcard Hotel stay voucher for sign up.

5,000 Postcard Hotel stay voucher for sign up. Enjoy 2 free visits to domestic airport lounges per quarter.

Get 2 movie tickets, each worth ₹ 200, on BMS for free every month. 2. Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card Joining fee: Rs. 500

Key features: Get free Swiggy One membership for 3 months on card activation.

10% cashback up to ₹ 1,500 per month on food delivery through Swiggy, on ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart, dining out and booking a Genie through Dineout.

1,500 per month on food delivery through Swiggy, on ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart, dining out and booking a Genie through Dineout. 5% cashback on total spent on all select merchant categories: grocery, transport & bills, dining out and utility payments up to ₹ 1500/month.

1500/month. Flat 1% cash back on all other purchases up to ₹ 500 per month.

500 per month. Complimentary zero liability on lost cards. 3. HDFC Diners Club Privilege credit card Joining fee: ₹2,500

Key features: Enjoy Swiggy One & Times Prime annual subscriptions when you spend a total of Rs. 75,000 in the first 90 days.

Get 20 reward points on every Rs. 150 spent on Swiggy and Zomato.

Avail 4 reward points on every Rs. 150 spent on the groceries, department stores etc.

Get a 10X multiplier in SmartBuy and earn 10X reward points for all their spends.

Enjoy BOGO deal of maximum 2 free tickets per month with up to Rs. 250 instant discount on movie/live shows on BookMyShow.

Get 8 complimentary international lounge access per calendar year with maximum 2 in a quarter on Rs. 15,000 quarterly spending.

Voucher worth Rs. 1,500 for Marriott/ Decathlon /O2 Spa/ Barbeque Nation /Lakme salon after spending Rs. 1.5 lakhs quarterly. 4. SBI Card Prime credit card Joining fee: Rs. 2,999

Key features: Earn 10 reward points every time you dine worth ₹ 100.

100. Earn ₹ 1000 Pizza Hut voucher after spending ₹ 50,000 within a single quarter.

1000 Pizza Hut voucher after spending 50,000 within a single quarter. Avail 10 reward points for every ₹ 100 spent on grocery, provisions, departmental stores and movies.

100 spent on grocery, provisions, departmental stores and movies. Get 2 reward points for every ₹ 100 spent on all other retail expenses except fuel expenses.

100 spent on all other retail expenses except fuel expenses. Enjoy complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership.

Get 4 free international Priority Pass lounge visits per annum.

Avail 8 complimentary domestic lounge accesses in India within the calendar year.

Get a ₹ 7000 Yatra or Pantaloons gift voucher, for every ₹ 5 lakhs spent within one year.

7000 Yatra or Pantaloons gift voucher, for every 5 lakhs spent within one year. Annual fee waiver on reaching ₹ 3 lakh of annual spends. 5. SBI Card SimplyCLICK credit card Joining fee: Rs. 499

Key features: Get 10X reward points on top brands including BookMyShow, Swiggy, Myntra, etc.

Earn 5X reward points on all other online purchases

Avail 10 points for every ₹ 100 spent on other categories

100 spent on other categories Get Amazon India gift card worth Rs. 500 on the joining fee payment

Cleartrip/ Yatra e-voucher of Rs. 2,000 each every time total annual spends reaches Rs. 1 lakh, and Rs. 2 lakh respectively

1% fuel charge waiver on fuel expenses between Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000

6. RBL Bank Icon credit card Joining fee: Rs. 5,000

Key features: 2 rewards for every Rs. 100 spent & 10X rewards on international & weekend dining.

2 domestic lounge accesses per quarter & Priority Pass membership

10,000 reward points on Rs. 3 lakhs annual spend

15000 and 20000 reward points on ₹ 5 lakhs and ₹ 8 lakhs annual spends respectively

5 lakhs and 8 lakhs annual spends respectively Free golf rounds/lessons & green fee discounts with 24/7 concierge service 7. Axis My Zone credit card Joining fee: Rs. 500

Key features: Enjoy flat Rs. 120 Off on Swiggy on a minimum order of Rs. 500 twice a month

Get free one movie ticket on Paytm Movies; up to Rs. 200 discount per month

Avail a flat discount of up to Rs. 1000 while using Ajio app on a minimum order of Rs. 2999

Complimentary SonyLiv Premium annual subscription on spending Rs. 1.5 Lakh in a year

Enjoy 15% off (maximum discount Rs.500) on dining through EazyDiner, twice a month on a minimum bill amount of Rs.2500 8. Airtel Axis Bank credit card Joining fee: Rs. 500

Key features: Airtel Thanks, 10% cash back on utility bill payments

Up to 10% Instant Cash back on all spends on Zomato, Swiggy and Big Bazaar

Unlimited 1% cash back for all other purchases

4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access annually

Get flat 25% cash back on payment of Airtel Mobile, DTH, etc. on the Airtel Thanks App 9. HSBC Live+ credit card Joining fee: Rs. 999

Key features: 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per year

Enjoy Rs. 1000 cash back on the spends of Rs. 20000 within 30 days from the date of card activation

Avail Live+ Dining Programme membership and enjoy up to 15% off at partner restaurants

Annual fee waiver after spending more than Rs. 200000 per year

10% cash back (max. Rs. 1000/month) on Dining, grocery and food delivery

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on transactions 10. HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit card Joining fee: Rs. 500

Key features: Get 5% cash back on dining & entertainment, travel, grocery, electronics & fashion (you can choose any two)

1% cash back on all transactions

Get up to 20% off on dining through Swiggy Dineout

Enjoy joining fee waiver on spending Rs. 20,000 in the first 90 days.

Avail annual fee waiver on spending more than Rs. 1 lakh annually

3% cash back on any 1: Amazon, Flipkart or Payzapp

In conclusion, rewards credit cards are a great choice if you are a smart spender and want to get the best perks out of our transactions. However, before you get a credit card, you must first analyse your finances and understand whether or not you can truly afford it or not. With this you can avoid any financial burden and make informed decisions.