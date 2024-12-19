Credit cards are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity these days. The rewards offered by credit cards are a great way to have a luxurious lifestyle without spending much from the pocket. If you love dining out and visiting new restaurants, then a dining credit card can be a great option which you can consider. These credit cards offer a great range of perks and special rewards which can elevate your dining experience while not hurting your wallet.
|Credit card
|Annual fee
EazyDiner IndusInd Bank credit card
Rs. 1,999
Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card
Rs. 500
HDFC Diners Club Privilege credit card
Rs. 2,500
SBI Card Prime credit card
Rs. 2,999
SBI Card SimplyCLICK credit card
Rs. 499
RBL Bank Icon credit card
Rs. 5,000
Axis My Zone credit card
Rs. 500
Airtel Axis Bank credit card
Rs. 500
HSBC Live+ credit card
Rs. 999
HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit card
Rs. 500
Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024
Joining fee: Rs. 1,999
Joining fee: Rs. 500
Joining fee: ₹2,500
Joining fee: Rs. 2,999
Joining fee: Rs. 499
Joining fee: Rs. 5,000
Joining fee: Rs. 500
Joining fee: Rs. 500
Joining fee: Rs. 999
Joining fee: Rs. 500
In conclusion, rewards credit cards are a great choice if you are a smart spender and want to get the best perks out of our transactions. However, before you get a credit card, you must first analyse your finances and understand whether or not you can truly afford it or not. With this you can avoid any financial burden and make informed decisions.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.