Credit cards are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity these days. The rewards offered by credit cards are a great way to have a luxurious lifestyle without spending much from the pocket. If you love dining out and visiting new restaurants, then a dining credit card can be a great option which you can consider. These credit cards offer a great range of perks and special rewards which can elevate your dining experience while not hurting your wallet.
|Credit card
|Annual fee
EazyDiner IndusInd Bank credit card
Rs. 1,999
Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card
Rs. 500
HDFC Diners Club Privilege credit card
Rs. 2,500
SBI Card Prime credit card
Rs. 2,999
SBI Card SimplyCLICK credit card
Rs. 499
RBL Bank Icon credit card
Rs. 5,000
Axis My Zone credit card
Rs. 500
Airtel Axis Bank credit card
Rs. 500
HSBC Live+ credit card
Rs. 999
HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit card
Rs. 500
Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024
1. EazyDiner IndusInd Bank credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 1,999
Key features:
- Enjoy complimentary EazyDiner Prime subscription worth ₹2,495 with free delivery and 2,000 EazyPoints as a bonus on sign up.
- Get 10 EazyPoints for each ₹100 spent on dining out and earn 3x EazyPoints for all purchases made with your card.
- Avail an additional 25% off on dine in or takeaway orders on PayEazy on EazyDiner app, and also get complimentary imported/ premium brand alcoholic beverages at select restaurants.
- Get 10 points on every ₹100 spent on shopping and entertainment.
- Receive 4 reward points on any other costs (with the exception of fuel).
- Enjoy ₹5,000 Postcard Hotel stay voucher for sign up.
- Enjoy 2 free visits to domestic airport lounges per quarter.
- Get 2 movie tickets, each worth ₹200, on BMS for free every month.
2. Swiggy HDFC Bank credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get free Swiggy One membership for 3 months on card activation.
- 10% cashback up to ₹1,500 per month on food delivery through Swiggy, on ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart, dining out and booking a Genie through Dineout.
- 5% cashback on total spent on all select merchant categories: grocery, transport & bills, dining out and utility payments up to ₹1500/month.
- Flat 1% cash back on all other purchases up to ₹500 per month.
- Complimentary zero liability on lost cards.
3. HDFC Diners Club Privilege credit cardJoining fee: ₹2,500
Key features:
- Enjoy Swiggy One & Times Prime annual subscriptions when you spend a total of Rs. 75,000 in the first 90 days.
- Get 20 reward points on every Rs. 150 spent on Swiggy and Zomato.
- Avail 4 reward points on every Rs. 150 spent on the groceries, department stores etc.
- Get a 10X multiplier in SmartBuy and earn 10X reward points for all their spends.
- Enjoy BOGO deal of maximum 2 free tickets per month with up to Rs. 250 instant discount on movie/live shows on BookMyShow.
- Get 8 complimentary international lounge access per calendar year with maximum 2 in a quarter on Rs. 15,000 quarterly spending.
- Voucher worth Rs. 1,500 for Marriott/ Decathlon /O2 Spa/ Barbeque Nation /Lakme salon after spending Rs. 1.5 lakhs quarterly.
4. SBI Card Prime credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 2,999
Key features:
- Earn 10 reward points every time you dine worth ₹100.
- Earn ₹ 1000 Pizza Hut voucher after spending ₹ 50,000 within a single quarter.
- Avail 10 reward points for every ₹100 spent on grocery, provisions, departmental stores and movies.
- Get 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent on all other retail expenses except fuel expenses.
- Enjoy complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership.
- Get 4 free international Priority Pass lounge visits per annum.
- Avail 8 complimentary domestic lounge accesses in India within the calendar year.
- Get a ₹7000 Yatra or Pantaloons gift voucher, for every ₹5 lakhs spent within one year.
- Annual fee waiver on reaching ₹3 lakh of annual spends.
5. SBI Card SimplyCLICK credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 499
Key features:
- Get 10X reward points on top brands including BookMyShow, Swiggy, Myntra, etc.
- Earn 5X reward points on all other online purchases
- Avail 10 points for every ₹100 spent on other categories
- Get Amazon India gift card worth Rs. 500 on the joining fee payment
- Cleartrip/ Yatra e-voucher of Rs. 2,000 each every time total annual spends reaches Rs. 1 lakh, and Rs. 2 lakh respectively
- 1% fuel charge waiver on fuel expenses between Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000
6. RBL Bank Icon credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 5,000
Key features:
- 2 rewards for every Rs. 100 spent & 10X rewards on international & weekend dining.
- 2 domestic lounge accesses per quarter & Priority Pass membership
- 10,000 reward points on Rs. 3 lakhs annual spend
- 15000 and 20000 reward points on ₹5 lakhs and ₹8 lakhs annual spends respectively
- Free golf rounds/lessons & green fee discounts with 24/7 concierge service
7. Axis My Zone credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Enjoy flat Rs. 120 Off on Swiggy on a minimum order of Rs. 500 twice a month
- Get free one movie ticket on Paytm Movies; up to Rs. 200 discount per month
- Avail a flat discount of up to Rs. 1000 while using Ajio app on a minimum order of Rs. 2999
- Complimentary SonyLiv Premium annual subscription on spending Rs. 1.5 Lakh in a year
- Enjoy 15% off (maximum discount Rs.500) on dining through EazyDiner, twice a month on a minimum bill amount of Rs.2500
8. Airtel Axis Bank credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Airtel Thanks, 10% cash back on utility bill payments
- Up to 10% Instant Cash back on all spends on Zomato, Swiggy and Big Bazaar
- Unlimited 1% cash back for all other purchases
- 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access annually
- Get flat 25% cash back on payment of Airtel Mobile, DTH, etc. on the Airtel Thanks App
9. HSBC Live+ credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 999
Key features:
- 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per year
- Enjoy Rs. 1000 cash back on the spends of Rs. 20000 within 30 days from the date of card activation
- Avail Live+ Dining Programme membership and enjoy up to 15% off at partner restaurants
- Annual fee waiver after spending more than Rs. 200000 per year
- 10% cash back (max. Rs. 1000/month) on Dining, grocery and food delivery
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on transactions
10. HDFC Bank Pixel Play credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get 5% cash back on dining & entertainment, travel, grocery, electronics & fashion (you can choose any two)
- 1% cash back on all transactions
- Get up to 20% off on dining through Swiggy Dineout
- Enjoy joining fee waiver on spending Rs. 20,000 in the first 90 days.
- Avail annual fee waiver on spending more than Rs. 1 lakh annually
- 3% cash back on any 1: Amazon, Flipkart or Payzapp
In conclusion, rewards credit cards are a great choice if you are a smart spender and want to get the best perks out of our transactions. However, before you get a credit card, you must first analyse your finances and understand whether or not you can truly afford it or not. With this you can avoid any financial burden and make informed decisions.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)