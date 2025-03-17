If you love eating out, and are a credit card user at the same time, it is advisable to use your card or opt for one if you don't hold the right card which gives offers on dining experiences. To help you make the right decision, we list out five popular credit cards which provide discounts on your restaurant bills at one of your favourite restaurants.

The list below is indicative and not exhaustive.

5 popular credit cards offering discount on eating out I. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card offers dining privileges of 2X on weekend dining. Besides, the card also offers complimentary annual membership of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT Black.

II. SBI Card ELITE: This card by SBI Cards offers 5X reward points on spending on dining. The card's annual fee is ₹4,999 plus taxes while the cardholder is offered a welcome gift of ₹5,000.

III. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card: This card entitled cardholders to indulge in culinary delights with the ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme which is meant to enhance users' dining experience.

This programme covers a wide range of restaurants, allowing users to savour multiple cuisines at discounted prices.

IV. Kotak White Reserve Card: This card by Kotak Mahindra Bank offers upto 25 percent off on food and beverage (f&b) bills in India and 20 percent off across Asia and Pacific. Besides, the card offers a special introductory offer wherein if you spend ₹30,000 within the first 60 days of setting up the card, you stand to get a voucher worth ₹1,500.

V. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank gives complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership which includes savings up to 25 percent across premium restaurants.

The card also gives offers on BookMyShow wherein the user is entitled to receive upto ₹500 off on second movie ticket after booking the first one.