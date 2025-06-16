Love movies? THESE are the 5 popular credit cards for movie aficionados in India

If you are a movie aficionado and a credit card user at the same time, you may apply for a card (s) that offer discounts on purchase of movie tickets. These discounts are typically of small amounts, but over a long period of time, say a year -- this could accumulate to be a large amount.

On the top of it, some of these credit cards also provide subscriptions to OTT platforms. Let us find out more on this. Here we list out some credit cards which offer discounts on movie tickets and subscription to OTT platforms.

Save on movie experience: An indicative list I. SBI Card ELITE: This card provides free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. Transaction is valid for at least two tickets per booking per month. Maximum discount is ₹250 per ticket for two tickets only.

II. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: This credit card enables cardholders to claim 100 percent discount on your second movie ticket booked via District app.

The card also offers a SonyLIV premium annual subscription (valued at ₹1,499) for free with your first purchase within the first 30 days of issuance.

III. PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card: This card enables cardholders to claim one PVR INOX movie ticket on every ₹10,000 in a monthly billing session. The card also provides 5 percent discount on movie tickets every time and 20 percent discount on food and beverages each time.

IV. HDFC Bank Times Platinum Credit Card: This card offers 50 per cent off on movie tickets via BookMyShow. A cardholder can buy a maximum of four discounted tickets per card per month. A maximum discount of ₹600 can be availed per transaction by the cardholder

V. IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Signature Credit Card: This card offers two complimentary movie tickets worth ₹200 each monthly when booked via Book My Show.

