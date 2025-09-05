Love to travel often? You can explore THESE 5 popular credit cards for rewards, cashback

If you are a regular credit card user and travel buff at the same time, it is advisable to choose a card that provides some benefits and reward points against your travel spends.

Extra reward points and cashbacks allow cardholders to save some money. Here, we list out some popular travel credit cards to leave extra cash in hand.

Five travel cards popular among cardholders I. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This card offers 5 EDGE miles on travel and 2 EDGE Miles on other spends. The card offers tiered system of rewards and benefits under which you can benefit more upon reaching milestone spends worth ₹7.5 lakh and ₹15 lakh. The three tiers are silver, gold and platinum tier.

II. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card: This HDFC Bank card offers complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Swiggy One and MMT Black. The card enables cardholders to book flight and hotels across various options on HDFC Smartbuy.

III. SBI Card ELITE: This credit card by SBI Card allows cardholders to earn bonus reward points worth ₹12,500 per year. There are free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. Transactions are valid for at least two tickets per booking per month.

There is foreign currency markup charge of 1.99 percent on international usage. The card also allows cardholders to avail two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter and two international lounge visits per quarter.

IV. ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: This card by ICICI Bank allows cardholders to earn points on every ₹200 spent. There are a maximum of 1,000 reward points per category per statement cycle.

You can redeem reward points for health and beauty, home appliances, travel and luggage, shopping voucher, fashion and lifestyle and electronics.

V. HDFC Bank Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card: There is one free night award and 10 ELITE night credits on first eligible spend transaction of ₹500 or fee levy on the card. The cardholders are entitled to Marriott Bonvoy Points.

There is a complimentary golf access two per quarter across the world (green fee waiver). Aside from this, the card provides 12 complimentary lounge access within India and as many outside India each year.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.