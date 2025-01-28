When having a low credit score, the door to getting a credit card might appear firmly shut. However, distressed credit holders can renew their financial stability with certain credit cards and approaches meant for them. Here we will know some best credit cards which you can opt for even if you have a lower credit score.

Also Read | What is the minimum credit score you need for personal loan?

Credit score A person's creditworthiness is indicated by the credit score; it is a three-digit numeral. It is calculated by credit bureaus according to an individual's credit record and considers such factors as:

Payment history: A person who pays on time shows they are responsible. Credit utilisation: It refers to the ratio of the amount of credit you are using to your credit limit. Credit history: Longer histories indicate stability. Credit mix: A mixture of unsecured and secured loans is called a credit mix. Credit card You get to borrow money from a financial institution for certain purchases with your credit card. Payments must then be made within specified timeframes, typically with interest if full coverage is not made.

Tips to apply for a credit card with low credit score Show steady income: If you can prove consistent income, it alleviates lenders' worries about repayment even with a low credit score.

If you can prove consistent income, it alleviates lenders' worries about repayment even with a low credit score. Secured credit cards: Lending risk decreases as these cards are secured with a fixed deposit. When used responsibly, the payments are reported to credit agencies, and they represent a viable solution for credit restoration.

Lending risk decreases as these cards are secured with a fixed deposit. When used responsibly, the payments are reported to credit agencies, and they represent a viable solution for credit restoration. Banking relationships: With a low credit score, banks would be more willing to approve your application for a credit card if you have a long relationship with them. Top credit cards for low credit score in 2025

Credit cards for low credit score SBI Advantage Plus Credit Card SBI Unnati Credit Card Insta Easy Credit Card Axis Bank HDFC Money Back Credit Card IDFC WoW First Credit Card

Key features 1. SBI Advantage Plus Credit Card Up to 85% of the deposit is provided as credit, against a fixed deposit.

Accepted everywhere.

Cash withdrawal options from many ATMs around the world.

Add-on cards for family members. 2. SBI Unnati Credit Card Requires a fixed deposit above ₹ 2.5 lakh on joint deposits.

2.5 lakh on joint deposits. There are no fees.

Allows contactless payments.

Cash withdrawal facilities at any ATM on earth.

Also Read | Top 7 RuPay credit cards in 2025 you should know about

3. Insta Easy Credit Card Axis Bank It is suitable for people in the process of fixing credit, since it requires less verification.

Offers a credit limit of up to 80% of fixed deposits.

Fuel transactions free from the 1% petrol surcharge. 4. HDFC Money Back Credit Card A salary-based application that gives an easier degree of qualification.

Best suited to raise the credit score.

Earn two reward points for every ₹ 150 spent. 5. IDFC WoW First Credit Card Targeted for the first-time credit applicants.

Offers to link fixed deposits at higher interest rates.

Also Read | How to secure a personal loan with a bad credit score? Key tips

In conclusion, this is often a puzzle for poor credit scores, although getting a credit card with bad credit ratings isn't impossible. Stay aware of your spending habits, make timely payments on your bills, and work on keeping them below 50 per cent of your credit utilization ratio.